Simon Smith Buys 46 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £123.74 ($161.67).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

