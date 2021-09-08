Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $129,738.03 and approximately $830.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 55.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,015,776 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

