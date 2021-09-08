SingularityDAO (SDAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.88 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $107.20 million and $14.88 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00011408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00159524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00730570 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,249,675 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

