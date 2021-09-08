Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 31,713 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $27.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

