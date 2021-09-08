Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday.

SKE opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$930.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.0701414 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

