Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday.
SKE opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$930.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
