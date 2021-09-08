Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 172,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,901,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

