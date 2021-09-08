SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $323,375.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.50 million and $323,375.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.97 or 0.07497893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.78 or 0.01431821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00392784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00126499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.00585108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00565400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00336928 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

