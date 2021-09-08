Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $9.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 136,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25.
In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
