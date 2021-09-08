Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 61,507 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 35,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.