Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.81 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 185,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

