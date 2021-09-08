Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.60 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,232 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

STL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 30,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.