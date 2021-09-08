Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,259 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 5,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

