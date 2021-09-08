Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 114,256 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,256 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $7,824,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $3,992,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,688. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

