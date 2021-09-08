Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 21,320 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 266,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,715. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

