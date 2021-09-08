Smooth Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $202.13 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $202.13 million and approximately $191.20 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00152067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.28 or 0.00728478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043176 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

