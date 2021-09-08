Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $980.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $953.30 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $941.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $222.16. 2,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average is $229.58. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

