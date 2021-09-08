SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.94

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.94 and last traded at C$36.94, with a volume of 159363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNC shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.