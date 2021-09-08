So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.98

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 14712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of -544.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
