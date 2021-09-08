So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.98

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 14712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of -544.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in So-Young International by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.