Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 8,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,955. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

