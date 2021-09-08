SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $38.91 million and $721,415.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

