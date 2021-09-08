SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

