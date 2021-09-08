SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,815,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 159,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,245. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.