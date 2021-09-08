Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,077 shares of company stock worth $31,881,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

