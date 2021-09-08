Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $425,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

