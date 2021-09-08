Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $227.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

