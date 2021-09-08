Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $375,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.
Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
