Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $375,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

