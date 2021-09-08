Sprinklr (CXM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 6,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,825. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

