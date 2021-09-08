Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 5,771 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,521,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

Shares of Square stock opened at $265.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 233.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,989,000 after buying an additional 224,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

