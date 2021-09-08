SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) versus FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Head-To-Head Comparison

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SRAX and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.52%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than FBC.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SRAX and FBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 9.02 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.31 FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SRAX beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

