Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after acquiring an additional 446,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after acquiring an additional 837,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Steelcase by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 311,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

