StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

STEP traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. 242,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 187,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

