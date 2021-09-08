STM Group (LON:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.66

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.66 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35.60 ($0.47). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 38,145 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.32.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

