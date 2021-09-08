STM Group (LON:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.66

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.66 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 35.60 ($0.47). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 38,145 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.32.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

