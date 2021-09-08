Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,854,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,446 over the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.