Storj (STORJ) One Day Volume Tops $115.51 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $459.45 million and $115.51 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,778,209 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

