Strike (STRK) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $58.91 or 0.00127987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $174.91 million and $33.24 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00194171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07249465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.72 or 1.00192723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00743919 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

