Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

