Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 79.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 349,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $19,185,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

