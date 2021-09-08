Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 198,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

