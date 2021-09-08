SuperCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $49,578.95 and approximately $52.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,273,814 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

