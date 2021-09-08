Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 359,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of $972.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

