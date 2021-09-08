Swarthmore Group Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,087 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 53,053 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.