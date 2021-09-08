Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 537 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.41. 1,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.89 and its 200 day moving average is $546.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

