Swarthmore Group Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,094. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.