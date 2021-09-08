Swiss National Bank Buys 18,700 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Huazhu Group worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

Shares of HTHT opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

