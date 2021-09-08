Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Toro were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Toro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

