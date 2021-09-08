Swiss National Bank Has $24.32 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Floor & Decor worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

FND opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

