Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177,674 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $30,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

