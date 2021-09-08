Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

