Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,852,000 after buying an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,030,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

