Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,641,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKSI stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

